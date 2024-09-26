Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh star in Just Herbs' new campaign

Ayurveda inspired beauty and personal care brand, Just Herbs today announces the launch of its latest brand campaign featuring the legendary Zeenat Aman and the glamorous Rakul Preet Singh. The campaign brings to life the brand’s vision of promoting timeless, holistic beauty with Ayurveda at its core. Just Herbs stands for traditional principles and modern practices and manifests through its product offerings which are rooted in Ayurveda but presented in interesting modern-day formats that are result-driven.

The brand film shows a fun and wholesome exchange between Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh on what beauty means to them. Both the brand ambassadors exude grace, confidence and modern sophistication. Along with showcasing the versatility of their range, the film beautifully captures the essence of inclusivity, holisticism and empowerment—where every woman celebrates her unique beauty while uplifting the other. This milestone campaign is a true reflection of Just Herbs’ ethos, where tradition meets trend and natural beauty reigns supreme.

The Just Herbs portfolio caters to 360 degree beauty and wellness be it skin, hair, body or make-up and is known for products that are natural and high-quality with transparency at the forefront.

Speaking about the campaign, Garima Dikshit, business head, Just Herbs said, “We are thrilled and excited as we turn on to a new chapter in our journey of innovation and excellence. Our campaign with Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh is symbolic of the seamless blend of traditional elegance and modern sophistication. We aren’t simply celebrating our journey but envisioning the future—where beauty is defined by quality, sustainability and inclusivity. It has always been our mission to make natural beauty accessible and available to all. As we step into the next decade, we hope to continue leading the way in holistic beauty rooted in Indian traditions.’’

Speaking on her association with Just Herbs, Zeenat Aman said, “Joining Just Herbs in this celebration of Timeless Beauty is a natural fit. The brand’s dedication to natural beauty and holistic wellness through Ayurveda mirrors my own values. It’s wonderful to be part of a campaign that not only celebrates beauty but also honors tradition with a modern twist.”

Rakul Preet Singh further added, “Being the face of this campaign alongside Zeenatji, is an opportunity to advocate for beauty that is not only about looking good but feeling good, knowing that the products are rooted in natural, time-tested ingredients. I am super thrilled and look forward to a long-standing association with Just Herbs.”

The campaign will be rolled out across digital media and will break the clutter through some interesting formats like AR/VR filters, CGI videos and other media. The brand is also partnering with influencers across the country to create heightened awareness about its products.