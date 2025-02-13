Zeenat Aman takes on Gen Z lingo in Allen Solly’s V-Day campaign

This Valentine’s Day, Allen Solly, a casual fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, bridges generations with a collaboration that redefines cool. Teaming up with the legendary Zeenat Aman, Allen Solly presents Own Your Z, a digital campaign where the original trendsetter takes on Gen Z lingo with her signature wit and effortless charm.

In a refreshing take on modern-day trends, the iconic actor deciphers popular Gen Z terms—like ‘slay’ and ‘drip’—only to prove that she has been embodying these expressions long before they had names. With her poised yet playful take on contemporary slang, Zeenat Aman reaffirms that true confidence, individuality, and style are timeless.

Speaking on the collaboration, Richa Chaube Pai, chief business officer, Allen Solly said, "With this collaboration, we’ve brought together two ends of the style spectrum—GenZ, the digital-first trendsetters, and Zeenat Aman, the original icon who has been redefining fashion for decades. It’s fascinating to see how effortlessly she bridges the gap, proving that confidence and individuality are truly ageless. This collaboration is a celebration of how fashion and self-expression transcend generations."

The campaign, launched on social media, has already sparked conversations, resonating with audiences across age groups.