Zeenat Aman unveils ILEM JAPAN’s authentic Japanese tea collection

ILEM JAPAN, a brand in Japanese skincare and wellness products, announced the launch of a series of digital ad films promoting its line of Japanese teas—Matcha Japanese Tea, Sencha Japanese Green Tea, Genmaicha Japanese Brown Rice Green Tea, and Hojicha Japanese Roasted Green Tea.

The campaign features the actress Zeenat Aman who embodies the essence of

elegance, grace, and authenticity. The campaign, titled #SipsWithILEM, brings to life ILEM JAPAN’s passion for offering an authentic tea experience.

Each film portrays Zeenat Aman in her natural element—elegant, witty, and sophisticated—savouring the different varieties of ILEM JAPAN’s teas. In each narrative, Zeenat is seen enjoying moments of reflection and relaxation, thinking about the best things in her life, much like ILEM JAPAN’s teas sourced directly from Japan.

The films focus on the characteristics of each tea. From the rich and earthy flavour of Matcha to the delicate notes of Sencha, the nutty aroma of Genmaicha, and the roasted depth of Hojicha, each tea offers a distinct experience. Through Zeenat’s portrayal, the films convey the message that life is too short for compromises, encouraging viewers to embrace life in every sip.

Speaking about the campaign, Ishvani Patel, founder and CEO of ILEM JAPAN, said, “We are thrilled to have Zeenat Aman join us for the #SipsWithILEM campaign. Her iconic status and appreciation for authentic experiences align perfectly with our brand values. With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life our dedication to offering authentic, premium Japanese teas. We believe that this campaign will inspire tea lovers to embrace the beauty and simplicity of Japanese tea culture.”

Zeenat Aman expressed her delight at being part of the campaign: “I’ve always been drawn to things that are real and true, and that’s what I love about ILEM JAPAN. Their teas are the perfect expression of authenticity. This campaign was a joy to be part of, and I’m thrilled to share these teas with everyone.”

The digital ad films have been released across ILEM JAPAN’s social media platforms. The #SipsWithILEM campaign is live on digital platforms, just in time for the festive season.