Zenith wins media mandate for HONOR Smartphones

Zenith has won the media mandate of HONOR, a global leading smartphone e-brand, in India. This includes the mainline media and digital duties of the brand. The business was won after a tightly contested multi-agency pitch.
Speaking of the appointment, Winston Li, CMO, HONOR India said, “It was a comprehensive pitch process and among other agencies, we were impressed with Zenith’s approach to drive business results. As a TechChic brand, we were looking for innovative ideas and fresh thinking that matches our style of working, brand and product proposition. We look forward to work with them.”
Tanmay Mohanty, CEO of Zenith India and Head Of Global Partnerships for Publicis Media India, “We are tremendously delighted at the win. Zenith will look to leverage its strong ROI+ proposition and expertise in digital marketing to building market leadership for HONOR. Our focus on the full consumer journey and a single view across touchpoints will unlock new opportunities for the brand.”
Working towards their 1+8+N strategy, HONOR recently launched a series of products in smartphone and wearables category - the first pop-up camera smartphone – HONOR 9X, the smart and stylish HONOR MagicWatch 2, versatile HONOR Band 5i and HONOR Sport and Sport Pro Bluetooth Earphones.