Zeno Group India named as Peppa Pig’s PR Partner

The account was won following a competitive pitch.
Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro’s global content studio has awarded the integrated communications mandate of Peppa Pig, their popular children’s property, to Zeno Group India. Airing around the world in more than 40 languages, and 180+ territories, Peppa Pig is a global phenomenon and leading preschool streaming sensation.
Zeno was chosen following a competitive pitch that challenged agencies to focus on storytelling concepts that would work across multiple platforms.
Robin Gay, vice president, Global Franchise Strategy & Management said, “Zeno India delighted us with their ability to go beyond the tactical, giving depth and definition to ideas that synergized with how we wish to build Peppa Pig in India. Their understanding of media and influencers, and their ideas to draw Indian audiences to Peppa Pig excited us and we are delighted to be working with the extremely driven and creative team of Zeno.”
Zeno will be responsible for leading the brand’s communication strategy, delivered across traditional, and new-age media channels. The agency will also help to expand Peppa Pig’s audience reach and presence in the Indian market.
Rekha Rao, managing director, Zeno India said, “We are thrilled to partner with eOne, a global leader in delivering splendid content, at a time when content is the single most powerful driver of growth and viewership. At Zeno, we have a proven record of delivering creative solutions through profound storytelling. The aim is to build the Peppa Pig experience beyond the screen through engaging content and activities across touchpoints to deliver impactful, integrated marketing campaigns.”