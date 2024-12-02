Zepto crosses Rs 1,000 crore in annualised ad revenue

Three years after launching its ad business, quick-commerce brand Zepto has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in annualised ad revenue, wrote co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha on LinkedIn.

“We just crossed 1,000 Crores in Annualized Advertising Revenue (83+ Cr per month)!! It's been less than 3 years since we launched our Ads Business, and the team we put together has been executing like a machine. I'm honestly grateful to be working and learning from some of the smartest operators in Internet India today.”

Less than a week ago, Zepto launched Jarvis, an in-house ad platform for brands and sellers. It helps small and large brands increase brand salience and platform sales by running optimised and focused campaigns for Zepto’s users.

Per the brand’s press release, Jarvis has already served more than 15+ billion ad impressions generating well over 4% of advertising income as a percentage of sales. The release cited a 2024 Bofa Global Research when it claimed advertising income superiority by writing: “The industry benchmark for ad revenues in quick commerce is around 3%-3.5% currently.”

Financial services firm Chryseum noted that the quick commerce industry in India market size is estimated at USD 3.34 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of greater than 4.5% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

A highly competitive market, Zepto primarily competes with Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and BigBasket; newcomers include Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Tez.