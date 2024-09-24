Zepto adds U.S. Polo Assn. to its quick commerce platform

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
U.S. Polo Assn.’s collection is live on the platform. Zepto users can now order USPA polo shirts and casualwear for quick delivery.
U.S. Polo Assn. (USPA), the official brand of the United States Polo Association, is collaborating with Zepto operators to bring its exclusive collection to the platform. Zepto is expanding its offering to include premium apparel and fashion, starting with USPA.
This collaboration not only enhances Zepto seller’s portfolio but also signifies a shift in how shoppers can access fashion—from groceries and personal care to now clothing from premium international brands—all within the same rapid delivery window.
On the announcement, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto shared, "We’re thrilled about this partnership. USPA, a brand that is synonymous with premium quality and timeless style. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our quick-commerce journey as Zepto expands into the fashion and lifestyle space. With USPA on board, our sellers are delivering a new level of convenience to fashion shoppers across India."
Shailesh Chaturvedi, MD and CEO, Arvind Fashions says “With U.S. Polo Assn.'s sporty coolness and Zepto's lightning-fast delivery, we are bringing a new level of accessibility and convenience to our customers. That's such an exciting trend setting solution for modern day needs of our consumers.”
