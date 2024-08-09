Zepto commits to advancing equity and diversity across its workforce in latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zepto's new campaign showcases the stories of women and differently abled employees who have overcome challenges and achieved success with the company's support.
Zepto, a fast growing consumer internet company, recently celebrated its third anniversary. As the company continues to grow and scale, it remains committed to building a diverse and inclusive community. Zepto has launched a new campaign showcasing the stories of women and differently abled employees who have overcome challenges and achieved success with the company's support. Zepto's latest campaign features two digital films showcasing inspiring stories of inclusivity.
The first film highlights the journey of Vishwanath, a differently abled delivery partner turned team leader, exemplifying the company's commitment to equal opportunities and empowerment. Vishwanath, a differently abled employee at Zepto Cafe in Bellandur, Bangalore, is one of over 100 differently abled staff members who embody the company's commitment to equal opportunities and empowerment, and his story is a testament to the impact of this inclusive approach.
"Vishwanath's story is one of grit and opportunity. He exemplifies strength in silence and is a joy to work with," says Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of Zepto.
The second film celebrates the success of Zepto's women employees, featuring stories of those who have overcome challenges and achieved leadership roles, including store leaders and women pickers. Zepto is proud to have already achieved a milestone of having more than 50% women in its day shift personnel and is committed to maintaining these numbers as they continue to scale and grow.
Additionally, 10% of its stores are led by women pickers, and over 10% of its day employees in Zepto cafes are differently abled. These numbers mark the beginning of Zepto's journey towards a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
“1200 women are just the beginning. Since shooting this video, we have welcomed 200 more women to Zepto, bringing the total to 1400+ women in our warehouse teams. To serve our diverse world, we need all voices represented. Every voice matters, and we are committed to increasing this number to match, if not exceed, their counterparts!" Vohra adds.
As Zepto scales ten times in the coming months, its commitment to inclusivity will remain a cornerstone of its growth strategy, driving innovation and success.