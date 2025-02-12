Zepto marks Valentine’s Day with ‘Gifts for Every Love Story’

Zepto, a quick commerce platform, marked Valentine’s Day with a new campaign, “Gifts for Every Love Story”, celebrating love in all its forms. The campaign showcases Zepto’s range of gifts for all couples, making gift-giving more convenient. Zepto also released “Teri Nazar Ka Jaadu,” a song that has received positive feedback on social media, with many requesting a full-length version.

Advertisment

Produced by Third Floor Films, the song brings together a team:

Music & Composition: Arjuna Harjai

Singer: Surabhi Dashputra

Lyrics: Srijan Shukla

Mixing Engineer: Lucky Dhami

Assistant Engineer: Ekansh Gupta

Music Publisher: Aart Sense Studios Limited

Producer: Ankul Singh

"It's fascinating how our Valentine's Day ad film evolved into a musical milestone for Zepto. Initially, we searched extensively for a song that resonated with the theme of our campaign but found none that truly fitted. Embracing spontaneity, we crafted our own with the help of Third Floor Films—penning the lyrics, composing the tune, and recording it all within a day to meet our timeline. It's thrilling to see it hailed as the new love anthem, embedding itself in the rich tapestry of 2025's advertising campaigns. This achievement harks back to the '90s, a time when ad jingles and songs were crafted with lasting impact in mind, a tradition we're proud to revive and make our own this Valentine's Day," shared Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto.



Through this campaign and song, Zepto expands its focus beyond convenience to engage with cultural moments and connect with its audience.