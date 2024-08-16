Zepto, Times Prime, and The Healthy Binge unite for 'Azaadi ka Swad': A mix of patriotism, health, and fast delivery

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Times Prime's 'Azaadi ka Swaad' campaign offers Zepto Pass customers a free snack pack on orders over Rs. 299, curated by The Healthy Binge.
Times Prime, a digital membership program, is excited to announce its special Independence Day campaign, 'Azaadi ka Swaad', in partnership with Zepto and The Healthy Binge. This exclusive initiative promises to deliver the spirit of festivity and health to homes across Bangalore.
The Times Prime 'Azaadi ka Swaad' campaign gives Zepto Pass customers a chance to receive a complimentary pack of snack, exclusively curated by Times Prime and The Healthy Binge, on orders above Rs. 299.
This year’s campaign aims to capture the spirit of Independence Day while promoting health trends. Times Prime is distributing curated gifts to celebrate India's diversity and unity.
Harshita Singh, business head and founder of Times Prime, expressed her excitement for the campaign: "As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day, we are thrilled to launch Times Prime 'Azaadi ka Swaad' in Bangalore. This campaign showcases our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and promoting wellness. Partnering with Zepto’s rapid delivery service and The Healthy Binge’s nutritious snacks, we’re offering a festive yet health-conscious experience."
Karan Korke, co-founder, The Healthy Binge remarked: "We’re delighted to join Times Prime 'Azaadi ka Swaad'. Our commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with this campaign, which celebrates India’s diverse tastes and the spirit of independence. The Healthy Binge is excited to contribute to the happiness and health of families in Bangalore with a range of baked chips made with millets like ragi and jowar"
Devendra Meel, chief business officer of Zepto, commented: At Zepto, we are essentially delivering happiness in 10 minutes. Collaborating with Times Prime on 'Azaadi ka Swaad' allows us to extend that joy nationwide, delivering not just products, but a piece of India’s rich heritage and celebration to millions of homes - in just 10 minutes!