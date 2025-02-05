Zepto to deliver cars in 10 minutes?

Bengaluru-based quick commerce platform Zepto has hinted at an upcoming partnership with Škoda Auto India in a recently released advertisement.

The ad showcases a Zepto delivery executive arriving at a showroom to pick up an order, only to be informed that the address is inside the dealership. He is then led to a Škoda Kushaq wrapped in Zepto branding, which is driven away for delivery.

The ad has sparked speculation about the nature of the collaboration.

While details remain undisclosed, industry observers suggest that Zepto users can soon place orders for Škoda cars online or book servicing through the platform, integrating automotive services into the quick commerce ecosystem.

This move could mark a significant shift in the way automobiles are sold and serviced, leveraging Zepto’s rapid delivery model for a traditionally high-involvement purchase category.

An official announcement from the company is expected on February 8, 2024, which will provide more clarity on the partnership and its potential impact.