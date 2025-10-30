Zepto’s CBO brews Vietnamese cold coffee to show what goes into every cup

Today’s consumers are as curious about how products are made as they are about the products themselves. From food and beverages to beauty and fashion, brands are increasingly responding by pulling back the curtain on their processes- a move that signals transparency and builds trust.

Advertisment

Joining this wave, Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer at Zepto, recently shared a video where he steps behind the counter at one of the company’s Zepto Cafes and brews a Vietnamese cold coffee himself. In the video, he talks about the Mysore Nugget- the coffee bean used across Zepto Cafes- and walks viewers through the recipe, from freshly ground beans to the final brew, prepared in an Italian espresso machine.

The post, shared on LinkedIn, reinforces Zepto’s message that every coffee is freshly made to order and delivered within 10 minutes through its quick-commerce network. Mendiratta, who also happens to be a well-known alcohol influencer with over 650k Instagram followers, brings a mix of brand confidence and personal credibility to the clip.

The timing aligns with Zepto’s beverage fest on October 30–31, where all drinks are being offered at Rs 99. At a time when dark stores and cloud kitchens are under increasing scrutiny for hygiene and sourcing practices, the brand’s behind-the-scenes approach could serve as a positive differentiator.

Zepto’s move isn’t isolated. Brands across categories are now spotlighting the “making of” story. For instance, beauty companies are releasing behind-the-scenes videos featuring in-house chemists mixing formulations, while food brands are highlighting their labels and vouching for transparency.

Zepto Cafe, launched in April 2022, is the company’s quick-service arm that offers café-style beverages through its dark-store network. It is currently operational in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.