Zepto's humorous campaign with Jasprit Bumrah spotlights lightning-fast deliveries

Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign is strategically launched during the ongoing Cricket World Cup.
Unveiling Zepto’s collaboration with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has conceptualised a humorous three-part campaign, ‘Groceries delivered at Bumrah Speed’, which showcases Zepto’s speedy, consistent and precise deliveries, much like Bumrah’s deliveries on the field.
The latest campaign, strategically launched during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, follows the success of the agency’s earlier work for the brand, ‘Indian Stretchable Time’, one of the year’s most awarded campaigns, winning internationally at the One Show, Spikes and AdFest, as well as at Indian award shows like the Abby Awards and Kyoorius.
The campaign aims to build saliency and awareness of Zepto as the fastest grocery delivery service in the country.
Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The campaign task was to position Zepto as the fastest delivery service. So, who better than Jasprit Bumrah to set the benchmark for speed? We were working within the 20-second format, so the films needed to be sharp, with minimum build-up yet maximum impact. I think it’s a job well done.”
Viral Jhaveri, chief growth officer, Zepto, expressed, “Our partnership with Jasprit underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving perfection, and delivering with speed, consistency and precision.”
Debarjyo Nandi, executive vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added, “It is rare to have the business, brand and brand ambassador all delivering the brand’s core proposition seamlessly. Retain the humour, surprise and entertaining tonality, and we have a campaign that will not just build salience but create maximum impact in a highly cluttered season.”
The first film sees Bumrah flying a fighter jet while the other two place Bumrah at a blast-beat music concert and in a fast-paced news studio, where he pushes the boundaries of speed and positions Zepto as the platform of choice for lightning-fast deliveries.
The campaign is anchored on Disney+ Hotstar, Zepto app, other OTT and social media platforms. It will also include out-of-home advertising in all major cities where the brand operates.