Zepto's humorous campaign with Jasprit Bumrah spotlights lightning-fast deliveries

The campaign aims to build saliency and awareness of Zepto as the fastest grocery delivery service in the country.

Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The campaign task was to position Zepto as the fastest delivery service. So, who better than Jasprit Bumrah to set the benchmark for speed? We were working within the 20-second format, so the films needed to be sharp, with minimum build-up yet maximum impact. I think it’s a job well done.”