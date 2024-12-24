Zepto’s new campaign turns delivery partners into Santa’s Santa

Zepto and Google Pay have partnered to make this festive season memorable. Starting December 24, every Zepto order comes with a free gift box—no conditions, just a festive treat.

The centerpiece of the campaign is Zepto’s latest ad, which reimagines Santa’s story. After a night of delivering gifts, Santa returns home to find his fridge empty. Zepto steps in with fast delivery, saving the day with groceries, snacks, and an unexpected gift. In a twist, the Zepto delivery partner becomes Santa’s Santa.

This partnership is designed to make the holidays easier, from last-minute shopping to thoughtful gifting. Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto, shared his excitement: "The holidays are all about sharing joy and celebrating together. Our partnership with Google Pay brings that festive magic to every doorstep. With this campaign, we’re not just delivering products—we’re delivering smiles, making the Zepto delivery partner Santa’s Santa for our users. After all, the spirit of the season lies in the little joys we share."

Zepto is also catering to every family member, including pets, with two exclusive holiday gift boxes for dog and cat owners. These boxes include: