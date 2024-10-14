Zepto's new Diwali ad is on a mission to make Soan Papdi great again

In a move as unexpected as finding Soan Papdi at the back of the snack drawer, Zepto has officially appointed this Diwali sweet as its come back officer (CBO). The brand known for delivering essentials in minutes, is bringing back the sweet that’s been passed around for years—and they’re on a mission to make “Soan Papdi Great Again.”

Celebrating the unique legacy of Soan Papdi, Zepto’s latest campaign urges everyone to think twice before regifting. After all, who can resist its flaky, melt-in-your-mouth goodness? The campaign film tells the tale of Soan Papdi’s rise to fame, its life of being joyfully (and sometimes reluctantly) passed from home to home, and now, its big comeback under Zepto’s wing.

“Soan Papdi is more than just a sweet. It’s a symbol of Indian festivities, an enduring part of the celebrations,” said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer at Zepto. “This Diwali, our sellers are excited to shine a light on its charm and give it the love it deserves—along with a little help from our delivery network. I thank our sellers for enabling this campaign.”

Born in the heart of India’s bustling sweet shops, Soan Papdi started its career as a humble blend of gram flour, sugar, and ghee. Rising through the ranks of India’s dessert culture, it quickly became a fixture at family gatherings, sharing the table with countless other sweets. Over time, Soan Papdi earned a unique status as the one sweet that everyone seemed to have, but no one quite knew how it got there.

As Diwali became synonymous with gifting, Soan Papdi found itself in a curious position—adored by some, yet passed along by many. It was memed, laughed about, and at times, seemed to lose its way as it moved from one family to the next. Being in high demand is tough; the sweet’s purpose became blurred, leading to an existential crisis. Despite this, Soan Papdi persisted, making appearances at homes across India, even when it wasn’t invited. It has been the sweet that just kept going, spreading cheer with each passing box.

Now, Soan Papdi is stepping into a new role as Zepto’s comeback officer, determined to reclaim its place as a beloved Diwali treat. The brand has also posted about the appointment on LinkedIn.

Supported by Zepto’s campaign, “Make Soan Papdi Great Again,” it’s ready for a fresh start, aiming to transform from a regifting staple into a celebrated symbol of Diwali joy. After all, some classics never go out of style—they just need a little help finding their way back into our hearts.

With “Make Soan Papdi Great Again,” sellers on Zepto platform are delivering more than just a sweet— they are delivering a tradition, a memory, and a chance to bring people together. From October 18 to October 20, Soan Papdi will be available as a free gift with eligible purchases with the sellers, letting it grace every celebration and reclaim its rightful place in Diwali festivities.