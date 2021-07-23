Zero Gravity Communications bags digital mandate for Viacom18's Colors Gujarati

"Viacom has redefined the entertainment industry through its engaging content and top-notch creativity. We are proud to partner with Colors Gujarati to aid it in its journey to disrupt the vernacular entertainment industry. As a strategic partner, our key focus will be on building Colors Gujarati's strong recall across platforms via storytelling and help them stay connected with their target audience," said Khushboo Solanki Sharma, co-founder, Zero Gravity Communications.