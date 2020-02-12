Zero Gravity Communications bags the national digital mandate for Red Hunt

Shail Patel, Director at AVL is the brain behind this new brand Red Hunt. “Having launched the Men’s range nationally with a communication targeting the youth of today, it was observed that in the men grooming category it’s important to tap the digital space. Digital space is where the youth of today spends a considerable amount of his time. This is the place to tap the potential target audience at one to one. We were looking at various agencies who can help the brand to tap this space. An agency that understands this space, the consumer mindset and subsequently takes this understanding to this consumer most effectively. In this connection, we felt Zero Gravity Communications run by a team of young and energetic people could deliver better and together we can build brand Red Hunt. We are really looking forward to a fruitful association in creating brands which are our DNA.”