Zero Gravity Communications bags the national digital mandate for Red Hunt

Zero Gravity Communications has bagged the national digital media duties for Red Hunt post a multi-agency pitch. The agency based in Ahmedabad is recognized for its inclusive branding strategies and digital media work.
Adjavis Venture Limited (AVL) has created its own space in the Body Fragrance market in a short span with 2 brands - LAYER’R SHOT for men and LAYER’R Wottagirl for women.
AVL management comes with an astute understanding and history in running multiple successful brands in the FMCG sector and believes in creating a value-driven product for masses at large.
Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Founder of Zero Gravity Communications, said, "We are indeed delighted to find an opportunity to work with such an experienced team at Adjavis Venture Limited. Red Hunt is an up-and-coming brand in the fast-growing FMCG men grooming category. The challenge is to explore new opportunities that digital media platforms can provide to brands in India and the International market. We have outlined a creative strategy, best media mix, and are looking for ROI driven digital action plan that helps the brand portfolio within the targeted audience - youth. We will be closely looking at behaviour economics in the target audience that helps connect with sales and larger brand building. Let's #gethunted "
Shail Patel, Director at AVL is the brain behind this new brand Red Hunt. “Having launched the Men’s range nationally with a communication targeting the youth of today, it was observed that in the men grooming category it’s important to tap the digital space. Digital space is where the youth of today spends a considerable amount of his time. This is the place to tap the potential target audience at one to one. We were looking at various agencies who can help the brand to tap this space. An agency that understands this space, the consumer mindset and subsequently takes this understanding to this consumer most effectively. In this connection, we felt Zero Gravity Communications run by a team of young and energetic people could deliver better and together we can build brand Red Hunt. We are really looking forward to a fruitful association in creating brands which are our DNA.”