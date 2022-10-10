Zero Gravity Communications wins the full-service mandate of Gopal Namkeen

The agency will handle strategy, mainline advertising and digital marketing for the company.
Zero Gravity Communications has recently onboarded Gopal Namkeen, one of Gujarat's most reputed legacy snack brands, for the full-service integrated mandate. The agency will be in charge of brand strategy, overall communications and advertising duties.
From its humble beginnings in 1994 to its current form, Gopal Namkeen boasts of being the taste tycoon of the state famous all over India for its snacks. Expressing their aim to rope in Zero Gravity Communications, Mr Raj Hadvani, Executive Director, Gopal Namkeen said, “We trust the creative direction of Khushboo Solanki Sharma and her team. We wish to have an integrated approach that gives strong brand awareness. We are excited about this association with Zero Gravity Communications and grow on the path we carve for our brand together.”
Khushboo Solanki Sharma, founder, Zero Gravity Communications said, "We are elated to bring Gujarat's respected snack brand, such as Gopal Namkeen, to our client roster. With our experience and expertise, we are determined to contribute to the brand’s growth. We look forward to a long and strong association with them.”