Zero Gravity Communications wins the full-service mandate of Gopal Namkeen

From its humble beginnings in 1994 to its current form, Gopal Namkeen boasts of being the taste tycoon of the state famous all over India for its snacks. Expressing their aim to rope in Zero Gravity Communications, Mr Raj Hadvani, Executive Director, Gopal Namkeen said, “We trust the creative direction of Khushboo Solanki Sharma and her team. We wish to have an integrated approach that gives strong brand awareness. We are excited about this association with Zero Gravity Communications and grow on the path we carve for our brand together.”