ZeroPay’s campaign uses condom packs to create awareness about the platform

The packs carry a scannable QR code that can be used to visit the fintech platform’s website.
ZeroPay provides short-term credit, with no questions asked. The fintech platform now wants to prioritise simplicity and ease, for both its customers as well as partners.
The app is based on an OTT model, where the vendors are on-boarded as and when the users make payments, as opposed to making exclusive transactions with affiliated partners.
ZeroPay aims to create a healthy credit environment with its latest marketing campaign. It claims to have removed all the restrictions and hidden fees in the category. By developing a KYC process that takes less than 45 seconds to complete, ZeroPay has put an end to the tedious and lengthy eligibility verification associated with the credit system.
Loans disbursed are dependent on the user credit score, and the repayment is divided into three instalments, with no interest charged on the amount. In practice, the users are not charged any fees for the loans they receive. The platform relies on the revenue generated from the vendors on each transaction.
ZeroPay has resorted to a quirky and creative marketing campaign to promote the platform. It primarily targets the youth, who are likely to have a multitude of short-term needs, but no immediate sources to fulfil them. As a part of its recent campaign, condom packs, with short-term needs written across them, could be found in malls, restaurants, pubs and parking lots in Bengaluru.
The ‘short-term needs’ campaign was carried out in popular areas of thee city, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Church Street, and so on.
As per the brand team’s, the campaign aims to highlight ways in which the BNPL (Buy Now and Pay Later) model of ZeroPay can meet all your short-term needs, without the usual complications of the credit system.