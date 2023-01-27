Zigly’s brand campaign encourages #NoCompromise on pet care

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Pankaj Poddar, group CEO, Cosmo First said, “We have come to a point in our lives where we no longer want to settle for anything less than the best. We want the best fashion, the best food, and the best services. This change in consumer behaviour has also been observed among pet parents who now prefer to take their pets to brands that offer a variety of options and high-quality products and services. Zigly is proud to be a part of this journey and help raise awareness about the importance of not compromising when it comes to our pets' overall wellbeing. Through our campaign #NoCompromise, we aim to inspire and educate people on quality pet care.”