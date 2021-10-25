Zimmi.com appoints Pitchfork Partners to spearhead marketing and strategic communication

James Thomsen, Co-Founder and CEO: “Today’s B2B buyers face mounting pressures caused by disruptions across the supply chain. Zimmi enables buyers to cut through the noise and inherent bias of traditional search engines that are built for consumers. We cater to the unique needs of the global B2B ecosystem. We believe that all B2B buyers deserve to procure the best products, services and vendor partnerships on a global scale. The businesses listed on our search engine would be verified by Dun & Bradstreet, the leading global provider of B2B data, insights and AI-driven platforms. Pitchfork Partners shares our passion and beliefs. Its expertise will play a key role in the success of our communication agenda. We see a huge opportunity for sustained growth in India and Pitchfork has the credentials to assist us.”