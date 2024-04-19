Zing unveils the #NoBahanaDutyNibhana campaign to encourage the youth to vote this election season

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It also plans to utilise social media platforms, polls, influencers, and content to increase awareness.
India, the world's largest democracy, is gearing up Lok Sabha elections. The first leg kicks off, April 19th. However, a concerning issue gripping the country: low voter turnout at the electoral process, prevalent among both urban and rural youth.
To address this issue, Zing, the popular youth entertainment channel from Zee Network, has launched the #NoBahanaDutyNibhana campaign. The modern life of today’s youth is characterised by a fast pace with numerous commitments such as work, family, social engagements, and personal pursuits. Dealing with the paucity of time is a multifaceted issue influenced by a combination of personal, societal, and environmental factors.
People often prioritise and schedule important life events in the process, but voting does not receive the same attention. Using the device "Time Nahi Hai" to highlight the importance of making time to exercise your fundamental right as a citizen. Zing’s campaign urges viewers to prioritise voting, acts as a reminder to its viewers of the phased Lok Sabha election dates by directing them to the Election Commission of India website, leveraging its reach on TV and social media.
Additionally, Zing will also be engaging with the Youth on social media, through a series of activities to encourage voting and drive awareness using interactive polls, influencers, and informative content.
Your vote isn't just your duty, it’s your responsibility. Let's shape our future together. Go vote and let your voice be heard! #NoBahanaDutyNibhana #LokSabhaElections2024.