Zippo's latest campaign burns stereotypes and celebrates confidence

The campaign depicts the journey of people who have been criticized for who they are, what they are, and how they have risen above it all. It celebrates their fiery courage and determination in the face of adversity. The thought-provoking and emotionally engaging film showcases instances from a new mother who the world thinks can't handle a corporate job, to a young girl whose weight is a problem for everyone except herself. In this context, Zippo’s premium windproof lighter becomes the tool that allows them to vanquish preconceived notions and stereotypes, with characters who resolve to act on their dreams, aspirations and emerge as their authentic selves.