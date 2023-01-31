Zivame unveils #WearYourConfidence campaign

The film showcases women across various life stages and different situations, confidently seizing the day with the right intimate wear by their side. From a teenager taking on a hectic school day with the right support, to a mature woman taking on new fitness challenges with the confidence of the right fit, from a newbie mom handling the challenges of a new life stage without compromising on comfort, to a group of young women enjoying carefree moments of joy, the campaign showcases how the right fit on the inside makes you confident on the outside. The campaign celebrates inclusivity and showcases that we all need that dose of confidence to power through the hurdles of everyday life.