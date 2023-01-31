Zivame unveils #WearYourConfidence campaign

The campaign was created to showcase that confidence is needed in every aspect of life.
Zivame announces the launch of its new brand campaign #WearYourConfidence, encouraging women to confidently seize the day.
The core insight behind the campaign is that confidence is needed in every aspect of our lives, in our every day. And the right intimate wear designed for your body, empowers you to confidently take on any day.
The film showcases women across various life stages and different situations, confidently seizing the day with the right intimate wear by their side. From a teenager taking on a hectic school day with the right support, to a mature woman taking on new fitness challenges with the confidence of the right fit, from a newbie mom handling the challenges of a new life stage without compromising on comfort, to a group of young women enjoying carefree moments of joy, the campaign showcases how the right fit on the inside makes you confident on the outside. The campaign celebrates inclusivity and showcases that we all need that dose of confidence to power through the hurdles of everyday life.
Lavanya Pachisia COO, Zivame, said “Our campaign celebrates every Indian women and her diverse everydays, from the mundane to the special, and how with the right intimate wear by her side, she can put her most confident foot forward”.
Sonal Chhajerh, group executive creative director, Leo Burnett, Mumbai, said, “The right intimate wear can give women the confidence to take on any day. The campaign brings alive how each day brings the need for a different kind of confidence, and there is a Zivame for her every need”.
Credits:
Creative Agency: Leo Burnett
Production House: Prodigious Films
Director: Jessica Sadna