Zivame.com -The intimate wear destination that Gets You

Zivame.com, the intimate wear destination announced the launch of its new brand campaign that showcases the ease, comfort and convenience of shopping for intimate wear on Zivame.com.
In a sensitive category like intimate wear, Zivame.com is your guide and your confidante that not only understands you and your unique needs but also helps you navigate through the process of finding your perfect intimate wear. Zivame.com is that friend who Gets You!
The campaign has 3 films, each built on a strong consumer insight. Film 1 showcases how lack of variety in your lingerie restricts your outerwear choices and offers the simple solution of unearthing a wide range of variety on zivame.com with 50k+ styles and 100+ brands. Film 2 highlights the discomfort of wearing the wrong bra size and how it can lead to missed opportunities. With the Zivame Fitcode, one can find their right size and profile and get their perfect fit. Film 3 showcases the embarrassment and judgement a woman faces while shopping for this category and highlights how zivame.com gives them a private, comfortable and discreet shopping experience.
Lavanya, COO of Zivame, said “The campaign not only conveys Zivame’s category expertise but also gives the assurance of being a platform that understands women like a friend, meeting her unique needs”.
Sachin Kamble, national creative director, Leo Burnett, said “The campaign addresses the common problems that women face while shopping for their intimate wear and how zivame.com simplifies and transforms this experience for consumers”.
Credits:
· Creative Agency: Leo Burnett
· Production House: Upwardfall Films
· Director: Rahul Nangia