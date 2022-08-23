Zivame.com -The intimate wear destination that Gets You

The campaign has 3 films, each built on a strong consumer insight. Film 1 showcases how lack of variety in your lingerie restricts your outerwear choices and offers the simple solution of unearthing a wide range of variety on zivame.com with 50k+ styles and 100+ brands. Film 2 highlights the discomfort of wearing the wrong bra size and how it can lead to missed opportunities. With the Zivame Fitcode, one can find their right size and profile and get their perfect fit. Film 3 showcases the embarrassment and judgement a woman faces while shopping for this category and highlights how zivame.com gives them a private, comfortable and discreet shopping experience.