Zivame transforms mirror moments into acts of self-care and breast cancer awareness in its latest campaign

Zivame, India’s leading destination for women's intimate wear, has undertaken a mission to revolutionise the very essence of how women perceive and engage with mirrors. In a pioneering effort to raise breast cancer awareness, Zivame launched the "Check Yourself Out" campaign, a ground-breaking reinterpretation of the everyday act of self-reflection in front of the mirror. Women worldwide regularly steal moments to glance at their reflections, a common yet meaningful ritual. Zivame harnesses the power of mirrors to promote an essential cause: encouraging women to perform self-examinations for early breast cancer detection. This approach amplifies the impact of a routine act, ultimately fostering proactive health awareness.
Zivame has adorned the mirrors in their fitting rooms with Pink Ribbons and co-branded stickers, featuring the campaign's hashtag #CheckYourselfOut and a QR code that leads to a landing page. This landing page provides step-by-step guidance on self-examination and shares intriguing data about breast cancer. To expand the campaign's reach even further, Zivame has strategically placed co-branded QR codes on mirrors in top 33 malls across the country.
Zivame has also joined hands with Manipal Hospitals to further incentivise consumers to proactively test. In this strategic partnership, customers who make a purchase with Zivame will be entitled to an exclusive 15% discount on mammography services across Manipal Hospitals.
In a unified effort to champion the cause of breast cancer awareness, Zivame, Manipal Hospitals, and SAP organised a Walkathon that took place on October 18. The Walkathon with 250+ people participating, further raised awareness about the importance of regular self-examination and mammography in the fight against breast cancer.
Commenting on the campaign, Khatija Lokhandwala head brand marketing, Zivame, said, “The campaign encourages every glance in the mirror to be a moment of self-care and empowerment. It not only encourages women to embrace their unique beauty but also nudges them to regularly self- examine since early detection is key.”