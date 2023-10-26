Zivame transforms mirror moments into acts of self-care and breast cancer awareness in its latest campaign

Zivame, India’s leading destination for women's intimate wear, has undertaken a mission to revolutionise the very essence of how women perceive and engage with mirrors. In a pioneering effort to raise breast cancer awareness, Zivame launched the "Check Yourself Out" campaign, a ground-breaking reinterpretation of the everyday act of self-reflection in front of the mirror. Women worldwide regularly steal moments to glance at their reflections, a common yet meaningful ritual. Zivame harnesses the power of mirrors to promote an essential cause: encouraging women to perform self-examinations for early breast cancer detection. This approach amplifies the impact of a routine act, ultimately fostering proactive health awareness.