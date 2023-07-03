Zivame's latest campaign 'Har Pal Ko Own Karo with Confidence' celebrates every body type and size

The film shows the prevailing trend of celebrating only a specific body type and size, neglecting the diverse range of shapes and sizes, in a light way with a powerful message on inclusivity. The campaign features a confident and charming curvy woman who effortlessly navigates various everyday scenarios. From encountering exclusive mannequins to engaging in funny conversations about her curves with a new roommate and gym buddy, the film showcases how she conquers life's challenges with her charm and unwavering confidence that comes from the right intimate wear by her side.