Zivame's latest campaign 'Har Pal Ko Own Karo with Confidence' celebrates every body type and size

Zivame, the intimate wear brand, continues to encourage and embrace inclusivity and positivity for all body types. As a part of its commitment to body positivity, Zivame’s True Curv range is led by a powerful campaign, "Har Pal Ko Own Karo" (Own every moment), which is inspired by the brand’s positioning of “Wear Your Confidence."
At the heart of this campaign lies a powerful realization: confidence is essential in all aspects of our lives, and every woman, regardless of her body shape and size, deserves to feel cherished and appreciated every single day.
The film shows the prevailing trend of celebrating only a specific body type and size, neglecting the diverse range of shapes and sizes, in a light way with a powerful message on inclusivity. The campaign features a confident and charming curvy woman who effortlessly navigates various everyday scenarios. From encountering exclusive mannequins to engaging in funny conversations about her curves with a new roommate and gym buddy, the film showcases how she conquers life's challenges with her charm and unwavering confidence that comes from the right intimate wear by her side.
Khatija Lokhandwala, head of brand marketing at Zivame, said “At the core of our brand lies the empowering message of Wear Your Confidence irrespective one’s age, size, or body type. Our latest campaign for our True Curv range amplifies our commitment to inclusivity and body positivity and reinforces the belief that every woman, regardless of her shape or size, deserves to feel celebrated and valued every day”
