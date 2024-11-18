Zivame’s ‘Museum of Boobs’ campaign challenges traditional lingerie fit

Zivame, an intimate wear brand, continues to reshape the intimate wear landscape with its latest campaign, The Museum of Boobs, spotlighting the importance of knowing your unique breast profile to find the Right Fit. More than just a matter of band and cup size, this campaign highlights the diversity of breast profiles among Indian women, emphasising that true fit goes beyond traditional measurements.

Zivame’s new campaign challenges the traditional focus on size in the intimate wear industry. It encourages women to understand their unique breast profiles for a better fit. The campaign aims to redefine comfort and support in intimate wear, helping women find a fit tailored to their individual needs.

Zivame's new campaign features a short film that uses everyday objects, like mushrooms and umbrellas, to highlight the diversity of breast shapes. The campaign critiques the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional bra brands and showcases Zivame's focus on designing bras that cater to all shapes and sizes, emphasising their commitment to helping women find the right fit.

Khatija Lokhandwala, head- brand marketing at Zivame, said, "At Zivame, our mission is to empower every Indian woman to discover her perfect fit. We’ve perfected the art of designing bras for all unique shapes and sizes, and the Museum of Boobs campaign brings this expertise to life, celebrating the diversity of breast profiles and showcasing that the Right Fit is about more than just a number."