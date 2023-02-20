ZOFF ropes in actor Shilpa Shetty as Brand Ambassador

Shilpa Shetty's affiliation with ZOFF dates back to its establishment, and she will continue to be the brand ambassador for another three years.
Zone Of Fresh Food aka ZOFF, one of the emerging players in the Indian spice industry as seen on Shark Tank India, has roped in Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador. Founded by the dynamic Spice Brothers of Raipur in 2018, ZOFF recently raised INR 1 crore funding in Shark Tank India - Season 2, from boAt’s co-founder & CMO, Aman Gupta. Shilpa Shetty's affiliation with ZOFF dates back to its establishment, and she will continue to be the brand ambassador for another three years.
Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Agrawal, co-founder, ZOFF, said, “Shilpa is the undisputed health icon in India. Her endorsement will not only empower ZOFF but will also help us capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts. She joins the brand as a powerful voice that strongly promotes healthy life choices on a day-to-day basis. This vision of Shilpa aligns very well with our brand ethos and makes her the perfect face for Zoff.”
Further commenting on the Company’s vision, Akash Agrawal, Co-founder, ZOFF, said “By using cutting-edge cool grinding technology such as the Air Classifying Mills, we aim to revolutionise the Indian spice industry. Our vision is to become India's go-to and most widely recognized online spice platform, and our association with Shilpa Shetty is a step forward in that direction.”
Speaking on her partnership with ZOFF, Actor Shilpa Shetty said, “I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of ZOFF's revolutionary journey. Their steady dedication to sustaining and preserving the integrity of spices is what appeals to me personally and also to today's mindful and health-conscious consumers.”
ZOFF was established by brothers and co-Founders Akash and Ashish Agarwal, who envision putting their city on India’s economic map through this path-breaking venture. Being raised in a business family, both of them have grown up managing several businesses, but their deep desire to start their own venture led them to launch ZOFF, a few years ago.