Zoho flaunts its desi roots amid government’s swadeshi push

Following the beta launch of its messaging and calling app Arattai, and amid the central government’s push to adopt its software suite across ministries, technology company Zoho took out a front-page ad in The Times of India celebrating its Indian roots over “flashy” foreign competitors.

The ad’s copy portrayed business in India as an emotion where “deals begin with chai, not signatures” and “relationships mean more than numbers.” Positioning itself as “grounded and sustainable,” Zoho cast itself as a homegrown alternative to multinational brands.

The timing of the campaign is telling. Social media is divided over whether Arattai offers end-to-end encryption — which would ensure no third party can read users’ messages — and whether Zoho might share customer data with the government if requested.

Meanwhile, the government has been promoting swadeshi consumption following US president Donald Trump’s decision to levy a 50% tariff on Indian imports. The Ministry of Education has also directed officials to use the Zoho Office Suite for all official work.