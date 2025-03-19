Zoho Workplace highlights office app frustrations in new ad campaign

Zoho Workplace has launched a new ad campaign highlighting the challenges of using disconnected office apps and promoting its integrated, privacy-focused office suite as a solution. The campaign, created by Zoho's in-house team with OPN Advertising and Kadhai Films, features six films directed and produced by Kadhai Films.

The campaign features personified office apps like email, chat, presentation, drive, and calendar in common office scenarios, highlighting issues caused by uncoordinated tools, such as missing meetings and attachment failures. The ads emphasise the benefits of using a unified office suite.

Over the course of this year, Zoho Workplace will release six different ad films in India as part of this campaign. Furthermore, there will be omni-channel amplification where the concepts of the ad films will be adapted for various mediums such as OOH, print, digital, and organic social media engagements.

The campaign highlights common issues with office suites, such as email failures, unresponsive software, and slow apps, using humour to reflect workplace challenges. It shows how Zoho Workplace addresses these problems by integrating various apps into a single platform, reducing the need to switch between tabs or sign in to multiple tools.

"Email and collaboration platforms are the backbone of workplaces," said Rakeeb Rafeek, head of global market strategy, Zoho Workplace. "We built Zoho Workplace to solve the frustrations businesses face every day—apps that do not play nice with each other, obfuscated licensing contracts, pricing plans that squeeze more out of businesses as they grow, and finally, serious privacy concerns. This campaign reflects those pain points in a fun and impactful way, showing organisations that there is a better way to work."