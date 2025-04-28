ZOIL onboards Milind Soman as its brand ambassador

ZOIL announces Bollywood actor, supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman as the brand's official ambassador. ZOIL has introduced the world’s first Zero Oil Kitchen, offering dishes prepared without oil, cream, or butter. Using its proprietary process, ZOIL aims to promote healthy eating while maintaining authentic flavours.

Advertisment

The collaboration will feature Soman in a marketing campaign across social media platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Milind Soman to the ZOIL family," said Suman Bharti, founder of ZOIL. "His dedication to fitness and healthy living perfectly embodies our brand philosophy that delicious, authentic flavors don't require excessive oil. Milind's incredible fitness journey and lifestyle choices make him the ideal representative for our mission to revolutionize Indian cooking."

I've always believed that nutrition is the foundation of good health," said Milind Soman. "ZOIL's innovative approach to preserving authentic flavours while eliminating unhealthy oils resonates with my personal philosophy. I'm happy to help spread awareness about how we can enjoy the rich tastes we love without compromising our health."