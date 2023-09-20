Zomato brings Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi with new ad

The food delivery platform urges users to enjoy the festival without stress as they will deliver the sweets.
Ganesh Chaturthi is an annual celebration that marks the return of Lord Ganesha to our homes. The food delivery app Zomato observes that Ganpati doesn't arrive empty-handed; he brings sweetness with him.
In many households, primarily in Maharashtra, the festivities are intricately linked with the consumption of the Indian sweet dumpling dish, Modak. The sweets have almost become synonymous with the festival over time and some might even say that the festival is incomplete without them.
In Zomato’s 30-second digital ad spot on the Vinayaka Chathurthi, the storyline revolves around a brother-sister duo who find themselves in a predicament as they approach their home, having forgotten to bring Modaks.
The younger sibling, a boy, becomes visibly distressed, fearing that they might spoil the festive atmosphere. In contrast, his sister remains composed and advises him to stay calm.
Just in the nick of time, a Zomato delivery person arrives, handing them their Modak order with the message, "Aap tyohaar manao, mithai hum le aayenge," which translates to, "Enjoy the festival; we will bring sweets."
The ad is captioned with a playful remark, "Modak is not the only sweet thing in this video."