Zomato’s coup: Helps NASA shoot ‘India on Diwali’ image from space

Zomato’s new Diwali ad is both an ode and a humorous jab at India’s fondness for hyperbole. This time, the focus is on the much-circulated image of India on Diwali night, supposedly captured by NASA. The image has been shared so often that it’s hard to keep count, and India’s belief in this image was so strong that the American space agency felt compelled to debunk it.

“Any extra light during Diwali is so subtle that it is likely imperceptible when observed from space,” media reports quoted NASA as saying in 2012.

The 95-second commercial, starring actor Piyush Mishra, portrays him as a senior government official in charge of the country’s lighting. He is in constant contact with an Indian astronaut over the phone—yes, a phone—and the two are doing their best to light up India so much that it’s visible from outer space.

Two details stand out in this ad. First, the astronaut’s name is shown saved as “Satya from NASA.” In Hindi, Satya means “truth” —a clever nod to NASA debunking the myth. Second, the astronaut is using a Nokia 6600, which is no longer in production—a throwback to the simpler days when the current levels of misinformation were unimaginable.

Of course, Zomato appears in the ad. In the final act, the delivery of mithai helps light up India—the shine of the sweets after unboxing is enough to illuminate the entire country.

Creative? Perhaps. Fun? Hmm... Could an agency have done it this way? Good question. It’s worth mentioning because Zomato is known for producing all its ads in-house. “We’ve paused working with agencies for quite some time. We write our scripts and our creatives,” the brand’s marketing head, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, told afaqs! in January 2024. The “loss of translation” that often happens when working with agencies, influences the brand’s decision. On the other hand, an in-house team has deeper intuition and understanding of the brand.

Once again, this demonstrates how a solid in-house team can produce excellent work. Brands such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) and Disney+ Hotstar are also known for following this approach. However, this doesn’t imply dismissing advertising agencies.

Interestingly, the scene where the mithai is unboxed and lights up the country reminds many ad observers of the 2007 Palace ad from Happydent White chewing gum, created by McCann Worldgroup. In this ad, palace servants pop a Happydent, chew it, and then flash their teeth, which shine as brightly as lights. A Nestlé KitKat ad from 2014 takes a similar route with the NASA Diwali image, featuring astronauts.

Zomato’s festival marketing has been a highlight in recent years because it tends to stand out. Take, for instance, its Lohri ad earlier this year, where the protagonist won many hearts.

According to the brand, the Diwali campaign will be amplified through a robust 360-degree marketing effort across OTT, digital, print, outdoor, ambient media, BTL, and social media.