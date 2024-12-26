Zomato joins CID's ACP Pradyuman for a crime scene delivery twist

Zomato has partnered with Sony TV's iconic show CID to create a video content piece. The collaboration blends food delivery and crime investigation themes in a light-hearted format.

In a new collaboration, Zomato and Sony TV's CID have released a video featuring a Zomato delivery partner arriving at the CID office to deliver a meal. Upon arrival, the partner finds the office door broken, setting the stage for a lighthearted sequence where the CID team investigates the situation.

CID, one of Indian television's longest-running shows, has made a return to Sony Entertainment Television. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM, bringing back its original team of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Senior Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), and Senior Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty) to solve new cases.