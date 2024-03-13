Zomato Live partners with Black and White Ginger Ale for Zomaland season 4

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zomato Live has onboarded Black and White Ginger Ale by Diageo India as its exclusive experience partner.
Black and White Ginger Ale by Diageo India partners with Zomato Live for Zomaland season four as its exclusive experience partner. Zomaland, India’s food and culture carnival, kicked off this season in Pune, traveling to Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata.
It's currently making its way to the last stop of this season, Bangalore. As part of the partnership across cities, Diageo will bring back its unique culinary experience: Table for Everyone, Bailey’s corner and exquisite chef-curated culinary experiences.
The iconic ‘Table for Everyone’ by Black and White Ginger Ale returns to Zomaland with a delicious culinary experience in partnership with two celebrated chefs, Megha Kohli and Nishant Choubey. Zomaland's Bangalore edition will be held on March 16 and 17 at the NICE Ground.
Shweta Jain, chief business development officer, luxury, reserve and craft, India & South Asia at Diageo shared, “The essence of ‘Table for Everyone’ is rooted in the magic of a shared experience. Black and White Ginger Ale is at the center of creating a literal and metaphoric table where diversity of thought and experience is not just shared but celebrated. The Table for Everyone is where expression in any and every form takes place and great curated food becomes a perfect accompaniment. Furthering this philosophy, we are excited to bring the Table For Everyone experience back to Zomalanad across eight cities with some of the finest Chef extraordinaires from across the country. “
Speaking on the partnership, Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live, said, “Building on last year’s success, our collaboration with Diageo is aimed at creating conversations and nurturing communities that have an impact. Food has been the universal language of love and community; and through this initiative we hope to manifest a space where the act of sharing, sparks dialogues among Zomalanders. The Table For Everyone is a safe space for people to break bread over their differences and similarities, all the while discovering rare gastronomical delights!”