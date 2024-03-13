Zomato Live partners with Black and White Ginger Ale for Zomaland season 4

Shweta Jain, chief business development officer, luxury, reserve and craft, India & South Asia at Diageo shared, “The essence of ‘Table for Everyone’ is rooted in the magic of a shared experience. Black and White Ginger Ale is at the center of creating a literal and metaphoric table where diversity of thought and experience is not just shared but celebrated. The Table for Everyone is where expression in any and every form takes place and great curated food becomes a perfect accompaniment. Furthering this philosophy, we are excited to bring the Table For Everyone experience back to Zomalanad across eight cities with some of the finest Chef extraordinaires from across the country. “