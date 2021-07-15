Zomato makes an appearance in 'Jalebi Baby' music video

The two-minute-long music video features song, dance and a food delivery cameo, courtesy Zomato.
Leading food delivery app Zomato makes an appearance in Canadian-Punjabi artiste Tesher and American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo’s new music video – Jalebi Baby. It is a song that was initially released in November 2020 by Tesher. It was noticed by Derulo recently, and then remixed.
When the song begins, we catch a brief glimpse of Lyft, a San Francisco, US-based ridesharing company. As the song progresses, we see the duo Tesher and Derulo work as waiters in a restaurant that seems to specialise in serving (Indian sweet) jalebis.
When Tesher drops a plate of jalebis that he was about to serve, we see him hurriedly order some more from Zomato. As the delivery man places the signature red box on the table, we see the waiter replacing and serving the sweets to the customers.
Zomato also took to social media to reshare a clip from the music video, highlighting the brand's presence.
The song's first claim to fame was when it went viral on the short video platform TikTok. Users uploaded videos of themselves dancing along to the song. On Instagram Reels, Derulo himself also shared a video of how the sweet (jalebi) was made to clarify to his followers what it is and how it's prepared - to promote the song.