Zomato pits cravings against 'Ghar ka Khana'

He adds that as far as the treatment of Ghar ka Khana goes, in these ads, it's not to erode the equity of home-cooked food, but rather to emphasise on the convenience and variety that is at the heart of the food delivery business. "The idea hinges on taking on monotony that is associated with home food, which we often convince ourselves is good enough. I, for one, can testify this behaviour. While I do have home food, there's the urge to see what else is on offer. Ghar ka Khana is about comfort, and not temptation, and that will remain so. The insight here is that too much comfort can be monotonous. And, our internal guilt associated with food from outside often turns into too much of self-rationalisation to turn yourself away from temptation," he concludes.