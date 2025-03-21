Zomato Quick's 'Ek Do Teen' remix stops at 'Dus' for 10-minute delivery push

Zomato, a food ordering and delivery platform, announced the launch of its latest campaign for Zomato Quick, its 10-minute food delivery service. The new campaign comprises four films showcasing the metaphorical journey of food from restaurant kitchens to customers' doorsteps.

The four ads use a twist on the 'Ek Do Teen' song, stopping at 'Dus' to highlight 10-minute delivery. The campaign showcases quick food delivery through relatable scenarios.

Commenting on the campaign, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato, said, “At Zomato, we recognise that our consumers today expect instant solutions, and with Zomato Quick, we’re delivering just that—hot and fresh food in only 10 minutes.

Under Zomato Quick, the menus on offer are thoughtfully chosen – we only feature dishes with shorter preparation times – allowing us to deliver from nearby restaurants to customers' doorsteps in an impressively shorter time.

In our films, we’ve used a fun, nostalgic approach to drive home the message of convenience and speed. We have used the iconic Bollywood song "Ek, Do, Teen, Char,..." Our aim is that ads should not feel like ads; they should always entertain and bring a smile."

The campaign uses digital, social media, OTT, in-app promotions, outdoor ads, print, influencer marketing, and packaging updates.

Quick, now available in 15 Indian cities, offers 10-minute food delivery from local restaurants, enabling fast meal discovery and delivery.