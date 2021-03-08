Zomato releases anthem in South with music director Anirudh Ravichander

The anthem is nearly 1 and a half minutes long and shows the different use cases for the app.
Zomato's latest anthem is a collaboration with music director Anirudh Ravichander. The song titled 'Summa Semma Zomato' has been released in the Tamil language and features the music director shaking a leg to the tune, ordering food from the app as the day progresses.
Throughout the ad, we see Ravichander place orders for food while at home, at work, and while partying with his friends. The ad is meant to showcase the range of food and the age groups that the app can cater to. The ad also shows contactless deliveries.