Zomato's co-founders Deepinder Goyal, Gaurav Gupta in IPL spots: "Food delivery safe hai"

It is the first time that the co-founders have appeared in a campaign for the brand. Companies like Trivago, Xiaomi, Paytm, to name a few, have already used their own people (employees) to create buzz.

Abhinav Kumar, Trivago’s former country manager - India, made headlines earlier when he appeared on-screen asking, "Kya kabhi aapne online hotel search kiya hai?" It got people wondering who the guy appearing in the brand’s (then) ads was.

So much so that even today, when he has moved on from the brand, he is still referred to as the ‘Trivago guy’ by many. Kumar today is VP, marketing at Paytm.