Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announces partnership with Neeraj Goyat; picking up sponsorship hint on The Kapil Sharma Show

In a move to extend its reach into sports sponsorships, Zomato’s CEO and former Shark Tank India judge Deepinder Goyal announced that the company will sponsor India’s top boxer, Neeraj Goyat.
The announcement followed their joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix, where Goyat subtly hinted at a potential collaboration.
Zomato is excited to back @GoyatNeeraj as he makes India proud at a global stage.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 12, 2024
I met Neeraj at @KapilSharmaK9's show recently. His story and attitude are inspiring.
Neeraj is the only Indian boxer to make it to one of the biggest boxing fights — the Paul vs Tyson mega-event… pic.twitter.com/P9WCawDVcv
During the show, Goyat joked about how humour could attract major brand deals, indirectly suggesting that Zomato might consider sponsoring him. Goyal, present alongside him, appeared to take the hint, leading to this strategic partnership.
Neeraj Goyat, a WBC Asia titleholder, is slated to make his debut with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in a high-profile match against Brazilian fighter Whindersson Nunes. This anticipated bout will feature as part of the undercard in the Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 event, which was initially scheduled for July 20 but has now been rescheduled.
The event will be streamed live on Netflix, giving Goyat a global platform and increased visibility under Zomato's sponsorship.