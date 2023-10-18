Zomato's Durga Puja campaign celebrates the festival's culinary magic

The film captures the essence of Durga Puja, where food transcends mere sustenance to become a symbol of love, unity, and tradition.
Zomato, the food delivery platform, has unveiled its Durga Puja campaign, paying tribute to the spirit of the festival and the culinary treasures found at Pandals. The ad film captures the essence of Durga Puja, where food transcends sustenance to symbolise love, unity, and tradition.
The story follows an individual celebrating the festival from home, enjoying Pandal cuisine delivered by Zomato. It emphasises the cultural significance of Pandals and how the service brings this essence to everyone's doorstep.
The campaign celebrates the festival's spirit by highlighting Pandal culinary delights and the role of food delivery services in preserving traditions.