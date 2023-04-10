Zomato's new ad takes on its pronunciation woes with humour

'ZoMaito' or 'ZoMaato': the users of the food delivery app are divided in two worlds, shows the witty ad film.
Online food delivery platform Zomato's new ad tackles its mispronunciation in a humorous way. The two-minute ad film addresses this issue through various common occurrences that do not fail to tickle the funny bone of the audience.
The platform’s co-founder Deepinder Goyal took to his twitter to share the ad film. The ad features a series of situations where people are divided into two teams- the ones that call the brand 'ZoMaito' and others 'ZoMaato'. For instance, two news anchors fighting on a debate show about the brand's correct pronunciation or the society's guards quarrelling over the same issue.
The ad also features an interesting cameo by cricketers Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth who are arguing over the correct pronunciation of the brand's name in an elevator.
While the audience expected the brand to reveal the correct way to articulate the name towards the end of the ad film, however the brand leaves its viewers with a message."