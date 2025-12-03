Zomato's new ad teaches users to sign ‘Thank You’ to deaf delivery partners

To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Zomato has released a short film centred on its hearing-impaired delivery partners. The piece focuses on Rakesh, one of more than 1,000 delivery workers on the platform with hearing and speech impairments.

The film follows his everyday routine and highlights how customer appreciation, often conveyed verbally, may not be accessible to him. In its final sequence, a customer thanks him using sign language, prompted by a simple tutorial on the Zomato app that shows users how to express gratitude non-verbally.

Anjalli Ravi Kumar, chief sustainability officer, Eternal, said, “This campaign puts a spotlight on our PwD delivery partners, who show incredible commitment while navigating challenges unique to them. We want to empower delivery partners with disabilities not just by supporting them as they access livelihood opportunities but also through everyday moments of empathy and understanding. Even a small gesture of appreciation can make them feel a little more seen and supported.”

The company has been expanding opportunities for delivery partners with disabilities, including individuals with locomotor conditions and those with hearing and speech impairments. Measures in place include higher earning potential per kilometre, fleet-coach training and dedicated grievance-redressal options.

As of October 2025, Zomato reports having more than 5,000 PwD delivery partners, over 1,000 of whom are hearing and speech impaired.