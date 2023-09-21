Zoo Media Network bags digital marketing mandate for Goldmedal Electricals

Pratik Gupta, co-founder of Zoo Media, shared, “Indian-owned businesses always inspire us at Zoo Media. Our recent discussions with the Directors and the marketing team at Goldmedal Electricals have reinforced my belief that these businesses are well-equipped not just to compete but thrive in the highly competitive market.

I'm excited about using Zoo Media's strengths to help Goldmedal Electricals achieve its business goals through effective, measurable marketing.”