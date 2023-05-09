Zoomcar unveils new brand campaign #ApniHiSamjho

“We are excited to go live with our new brand campaign #ApniHiSamjho that was created to showcase and build our Guest-Host community. #ApniHiSamjho is the overall tagline of the campaign that articulates the true spirit of our platform. We believe a brand campaign should ultimately tell a powerful story. At its core, it's about translating this story for people in such a way that we clearly demonstrate the value that we create for them. Whether you're a guest or a host, you come to the Zoomcar platform with the expectation that we can help serve your requirement. We believe this campaign helps satisfy this need, whether a guest embarking on a trip or a host pursuing an entrepreneurial opportunity.” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar.“