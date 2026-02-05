Zouk explores everyday gestures in Valentine’s Day ad ‘Make Space for Love’

Zouk has released a new Valentine’s Day campaign titled Make Space for Love, built around an everyday behaviour many women relate to—placing a bag on the seat beside them. The film uses this gesture as a narrative device to explore emotional boundaries and connection.

Set in a college environment in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, the film follows a young woman who routinely keeps the seat next to her occupied with her bag. As her interaction with a fellow student develops, the act of moving the bag becomes a quiet signal of growing comfort and emotional openness.





Rather than focusing on overt romantic moments, the narrative relies on subtle shifts in behaviour to reflect how relationships often progress through small, unspoken actions. The film positions the act of “making space” as both physical and emotional, highlighting how everyday choices can carry deeper meaning.

Disha Singh, founder of Zouk, shared: “We’re always looking for insights that feel real, things we all observe but rarely articulate. ‘Make Space for Love’ comes from that space. A bag, for many women, isn’t just an accessory, it defines their personal space. The moment she moves it, is the moment she’s open to letting someone in. We wanted to celebrate that quiet act of courage.”

The campaign concludes with the line, 'Zouk, for the love you make space for.'

Alongside the film, the brand has introduced a Valentine’s Day gifting range comprising handbags, mini daypacks and curated gift packs, available on its website and select quick-commerce platforms.