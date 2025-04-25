Zouk's 'A Bagful of You' campaign with Kriti Sanon celebrates the modern Indian woman

Zouk, an Indian and 100% vegan lifestyle brand has unveiled its newest campaign, “A Bagful of You”, as a powerful, long-term narrative celebrating the power of individuality and cultural pride. The campaign champions the modern Indian woman, her identity, her story, and her roots. It is a reminder that a bag reflects who she is and what she stands for, unapologetically.

Fronted by Kriti Sanon, ‘A Bagful of You’ as the face of the movement, is not a one-off advertisement but a long-term platform that will unfold across multiple channels. Rolling out during IPL 2025 on connected TV and lighting up digital spaces like YouTube and Meta’s socials (Instagram & Facebook), it marks Zouk’s debut on India’s biggest cricket stage. The campaign spills into the real world through offline touchpoints, creating 360° brand moments. Zouk’s signature Indian prints and cruelty-free materials take the spotlight across every platform, turning conscious fashion into a statement of identity.

Commenting on the launch, Disha Singh,founder of Zouk, said, “With ‘A Bagful of You’, we wanted to spotlight something that often gets overlooked – the silent strength, pride, and individuality of the modern Indian woman. She is everywhere. She’s in cities and small towns, boardrooms and classrooms, weaving tradition into ambition every single day. At Zouk, we build cultural continuity into daily life. Our prints are proudly Indian, our materials consciously vegan, and our purpose deeply personal. This campaign is an extension of the message that fashion serves beyond looking good, it honours one’s connection to their identity and culture.

Kriti Sanon shared her personal connection to the campaign’s message as well, saying, “What spoke to me most about ‘A Bagful of You’ is that instead of selling an image, it’s a reminder of who we already are. What I carry says everything about what I stand for. Whether it’s a mood, a memory, or a moment of pride, it’s all part of me. So, beyond an accessory, it’s an extension of my personality, my roots, and my values. Zouk’s bags, with their beautiful Indian prints and cruelty-free materials, make that connection even stronger. When I carry a Zouk, I carry my culture with me, and I do it with pride.”

“Fashion that fits your soul, not just your style” is the beating heart of Zouk’s design philosophy that echoes loud and clear in “A Bagful of You”. With its warm, relatable tone, ‘A Bagful of You’ is poised to strike a chord with lifestyle and fashion audiences across India. As Zouk continues to grow its community of modern Indian women, the campaign will serve as a heartening reminder that a bag can be more than just an accessory; it can be a symbol of who you are.