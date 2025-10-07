Zouk’s festive campaign redefines gifting with humour and relatability

Indian vegan lifestyle brand Zouk has launched a festive campaign that captures a familiar household truth — the sight of men juggling phones, chargers, keys, and more because the women around them have nowhere else to keep their things.

Advertisment

The ad film turns this everyday humor into a gifting idea. It follows one exasperated man who decides to put an end to his 'walking storage unit' role by gifting Zouk bags to his wife and sister this Diwali. The light-hearted story not only entertains but also highlights how a good bag can be more than just an accessory — it can be a thoughtful and practical gift.

Disha Singh, founder of Zouk, said: “The festive season in India pulls families together like no other, and with it come those quintessentially Indian moments, like men being handed random things by their wife, sister or friend. Our film captures this everyday truth with humor. A Zouk bag not only solves the ‘no pocket’ problem, it’s also a thoughtful festive gift. So this Diwali, we highly recommend saving yourself and gifting her a Zouk.”

The campaign is now live across digital platforms. Alongside the film, Zouk has introduced The Big Bag Festival, a season-long gifting initiative offering curated gift boxes and festive combos for sisters, partners, and colleagues. The brand has also collaborated with Palmonas, Bombay Sweet Shop, and Renee Cosmetics to create unique, limited-edition gift sets.

To make gifting more convenient, Zouk products are now available on leading quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes, and Myntra M-Now — perfect for last-minute festive shoppers.

With this campaign, Zouk continues to blend humor, cultural insight, and everyday relatability, positioning its cruelty-free, functional, and stylish bags as meaningful gifts for modern Indian homes.